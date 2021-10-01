Search

01/10/2021

Shots fired overnight at a house in County Derry

Damage was sustained to a window and door of the property.

Elms Park in Coleraine where the shots were fire. Pic: Google Maps.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Shots have been fired overnight at a house in County Derry.

Detectives are appealing for information following reports of a shooting incident at the Elms Park area of Coleraine last night (Thursday September 30).

Detective Sergeant Higgins said: “Shortly before 11:30pm, it was reported to police that shots had been fired at a property in the area. No one was inside at the time, with damage caused to the downstairs window and the front door of the flat as a result of the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1710 30/09/21. 

"Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ .You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”

