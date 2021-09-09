Police issue fresh appeal for missing man last seen in County Derry

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Gary Michaels.
Gary, aged 70, left his home in Belfast and travelled to Coleraine in late August 2021.
He was last sighted posting a letter at Coleraine Post Office on New Row on Thursday 26th August at around 10.30am. He may still be in the north coast area as he is believed to be in possession of a tent.
Gary is described as 6ft tall, large build with an English or Isle of Man accent, short grey hair, and in possession of a trolley case on wheels.
Anyone who may have any information about Gary’s whereabouts, or which could assist us with our enquiries, is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 960 of 31/8/21.
