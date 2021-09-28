Serious sexual assault on woman in County Derry

Police are appealing for witnesses after a report was made of a serious sexual assault on a female in the Railway Road/ Mill Street area of Coleraine on Saturday, 25th September at around 11.30pm.
Enquiries are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed the incident are asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 80 26/09/21.
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Sinn Féin's Cllr Michaela Boyle says a major reform of the Western Trust's social care system would help both staff and service users
Sinn Féin's Ciara Ferguson said ditching the Bedroom Tax would “help give certainty to workers, families and the most vulnerable”
Cllr Christopher Jackson: "I believe there is an onus on all public bodies to explore new and better ways of working"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.