28/09/2021

Serious sexual assault on woman in County Derry

The incident took place on Saturday evening.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after a report was made of a serious sexual assault on a female in the Railway Road/ Mill Street area of Coleraine on Saturday, 25th September at around 11.30pm.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed the incident are asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 80 26/09/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

