Firearm recovered from County Derry river

A firearm has been recovered from a river in County Derry.
Police in the Causeway Coast and Glens district have seized a firearm that was discovered in the River Bann at Coleraine on Saturday September 18.
The weapon, suspected to be a shotgun, is said to be in poor condition, and has been taken away for further enquiries.
