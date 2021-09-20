Search

20/09/2021

Firearm recovered from County Derry river

Police have seized the item.

Firearm recovered from County Derry river

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A firearm has been recovered from a river in County Derry.

Police in the Causeway Coast and Glens district have seized a firearm that was discovered in the River Bann at Coleraine on Saturday September 18.

The weapon, suspected to be a shotgun, is said to be in poor condition, and has been taken away for further enquiries.

