27/09/2021

Public asked to be patient as £100 spend local pre-paid card portal opens

Portal opens for High Street Voucher Scheme

Reporter:

Paddy Leonard

The portal for applications to the £100 high street voucher scheme opened this morning.

Residents aged 18 or over are eligible to apply to receive a £100 spend local pre-paid card to spend in local businesses.

To apply for the High Street scheme ‘Spend Local’ pre-paid card visit NI Direct.

Around 1.4 million people are entitled to apply for their spend local card, so people have been asked to be patient as the portal may be extremely busy in the first few days. The portal will remain open for applications until 25th October.

For verification purposes, all applicants will be asked to provide their name; address; age; gender; disability status; National Insurance number; email address; and telephone number. 

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said, “This is a big day in the rollout of the High Street scheme. I am delighted to announce that the portal for applications for the Spend Local card has now opened.”

“Please ensure that you have all your required information ready when you apply, including your National Insurance number and driving licence if you have one.

"There will be enough time for everyone to apply, receive and use their Spend Local card. The applications portal is robust and ready and it will be able to handle over 1.4 million applications over the course of the four-week period.

"But we expect early demand to be extremely high. Therefore, by being patient and ready with your information, you will be helping yourself and everybody else.”

Minister Lyons also warned people to be wary of scams and emphasised that the Department will never ask anyone for their personal banking details.

He said, “Unfortunately, there are unscrupulous individuals who will look for every opportunity to steal from others. It is important to state that the Department will never ask for anyone’s personal bank details.

"Anyone who receives any contact which they think may be a scam should contact Action Fraud.”

The High Street Scheme is part of the Department’s Economic Recovery Action Plan. Its objective is to boost local businesses following the drop in footfall brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

