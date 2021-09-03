Search our Archive

03/09/2021

WATCH: Newbridge manager Killian Conlan's reaction to their win over Ballinderry in the Derry SFC

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Newbridge were 1-9 to 1-5 winners over Ballinderry at Shamrock Park in the first group game of the Derry SFC.

Newbridge manager Killian Conlan gave his reaction to Michael McMullan of the County Derry Post.

Newbridge get their Derry championship campaign off to a winning start at Ballinderry

Paudi McGrogan scored the 'Bridge goal after nine minutes

