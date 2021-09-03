WATCH: Local news presenter gets behind the latest Derry Girls

A local news presenter has given his support to the Derry U14 Ladies team ahead of Saturday's Ulster Final with Tyrone.
Mark McFadden posted a video, which was circulated on social media, wishing the Oakleafers the best of luck.
Derry lost their opening game against Armagh and after defeating Antrim, it sets up Saturday's decider in Healy Park (3.00).
