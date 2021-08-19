Derry U14s overcome Antrim

Derry U14 Ladies bounced back from their defeat to Armagh to see off Antrim on Thursday night at Cargin.
The Oakleafers were 4-14 to 5-6 winners, with Ballinascreen's Shona Fullerton scoring the crucial goal late on.
Jerome Quinn Media, who streamed the game live, captured Fullerton's late strike.
Derry Winner! See Shona Fullerton's goal secure victory for @DerryLgfa in tonight's Ulster U-14 Championship game with Antrim in Cargin, from @MQ_Video's Live Stream. @ScreenGAA pic.twitter.com/Q4UxyWqvoi— Jerome Quinn (@JeromeQuinn) August 19, 2021
The victory takes Derry through to the U14 Gold Final against Tyrone on Saturday, September 4.
It follows on from winning the U16 Bronze and Minor Silver titles with wins over Fermanagh.
DERRY U14 SQUAD: Lucia Doherty (Ballerin), Tirana Kelly, Shona Fullerton, Shannon McCorriston, Bethany McGuigan (Ballinascreen), Jemma Shivers, Caitlin McGuckin, Aoife Doherty (Ballymaguigan), Emily Boyd, Anna Mallon (Claudy), Isabella O'Kane (Coleraine), Niamh Casey, Clara Casey, Eimear Nash,Dearbhla Coyle (Doire Colmcille), Eva Moran, Corinna Kennedy, Catherin Gallen-Wilcox (Doire Trasna), Dara Rose McElhinney, Aoife McLaughlin, Megan Brown, Brannagh Brolly, Aoife McAteer, Courtney Hazlett, Megan Brown (Dungiven), Erin Scullion (Glen), Orlagh Boyle, Emily Harris (Lavey), Mia Canning, Aimee Cutmore, Sarah Loughran (Lissan), Mia Slevin, Brooke Taylor, Lily Hurl, Eva Maynes, Cara Tohill, Aoife O'Neill (Moneymore), Etain Nic Sibhne (Sean Dolan's), Nora Harkin, Sarah Hunter, Caitlin McCafferty and Freya O'Kane (Steelstown).
