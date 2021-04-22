THROWBACK THURSDAY: St. Peter's High School, Derry, Annual Prizegiving (2005)

We have delved deep into the Derry photographic archive again today and have a gallery of pictures from the annual school prizegiving for St. Peter's High School in Derry's Creggan.

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery

How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!

To order any photographs - www.nwpresspics.com

Martin Bowen, principal, pictured with Head Boy Marc McCloskey. Included are Deputy Head Boys, Sean Paul Campbell, on left, and, from right, Sean McAnaney and Liam Allen.