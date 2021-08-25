Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Last year's finalists kept apart in Derry ladies championship draw

Championship action begins later this month

Action from Steelstown's win over Ballymaguigan at Celtic Park in last September's final. (Pic: Tom Heaney /NW Press Pics)

Derry Ladies champions Steelstown have been drawn to play last year's intermediate champions Faughanvale in this year's championship with begins on Monday night.

The Brian Ógs will travel to the 'Vale, with Glen hosting Moneymore

Senior championship

Quarter-Finals - Monday, August 30 (7.30)
(1) Glen v Moneymore
(2) Faughanvale v Steelstown
Losing teams into and open draw for shield semi-finals on Wednesday, September 22.

Semi-Finals – Monday, September 13 (7.30)
Winner 1 v Ballinascreen
Winner 2 v Ballymaguigan
Losing teams into and open draw for shield semi-finals.

Final – Sunday, September 26
Shield Final – Wednesday, September 29

Intermediate championship

Semi-Finals – Monday, September 13 (7.30)
Limavady v Coleraine
Magherafelt v Claudy
Losing teams into the shield final.

Final – Sunday, September 26
Shield Final – Wednesday, September 29

Junior championship

Semi-Finals – Monday, September 13 (7.30)
Dungiven v Craigbane
Desertmartin v Ballerin
Losing teams into the shield final.

Final – Sunday, September 26
Shield Final – Wednesday, September 29

