Steelstown Ladies are Senior Champions after dominant Celtic Park display

Steelstown 1-11

Ballymaguigan 0-3

Steelstown Ladies dominated at Celtic Park on their way to an historic, memorable and thoroughly deserved victory over Ballymaguigan in the Senior Championship final.

It is the club’s first senior championship in four years, and a welcome return to the top for the ladies, who made up for defeat in the semi-finals last year to Ballymaguigan.

Emma Doherty gave Steelstown the lead early on and from then on they didn’t look back. They led 0-6 heading towards half time thanks to further scores from Katy Holly, Aoife Collins, Orla McGeough and a monster score from ‘Player of the Match’ Ella Rose Sainsbury.

With the wind at their backs and expecting Ballymaguigan to hit back in the second half, Steelstown kept plugging away and they got the goal they wanted, albeit in fortuitous circumstances, when Orlagh McGeough’s high effort into the Ballymaguigan goal mouth was spilled by goalkeeper Cliodhna Bradley, who watched on in despair as the ball trickled over the goal line and into the net, giving the visiting team a mountain to climb in the second half.

Half Time 1-6, 0-0

Emma Doherty swung over her third free of the game to take it into double figures for the Thomas Cusack’s team but the expected fightback from Ballymaguigan didn’t materialize.

Although they got on the scoreboard with intermittent scores from Brigid McMullan, Katie Gribbin and Caoimhe McNally, Steelstown continued to dominate.

Points from Leah McGonagle, Sainsbury and Orla McGeough emphasized Steelstown’s dominance as they ran out comfortable winners to pick up the trophy for the first time since 2017.

TEAMS

STEELSTOWN: Molly McBride, Lea Casey, Aoife McGough, Niamh Rankin, Katy Holly (0-1), Niamh Gilmore, Enya Doherty, Emma Doherty (0-3, 3f), Ella Rose Sainsbury (0-2), Aoife Collins (0-1), Leah McGonagle (0-2), Orlagh McGeough (1-2), Ciara McGurk, Clodagh Laverty.

Substitutes: Beth Heaney for Clodagh Laverty, Maeve Mooney for Leah McGonagle 60’, Ruagin Doherty for Lea Casey 60’.

BALLYMAGUIGAN: Cliodhna Bradley, Clare McCartney, Caoimhe O’Kane, Joanne Corr, Sinead Brady, Nicole Nugent, Dervla Stinson, Erin Doherty, Kathleen Burke, Anna Martin, Erin O’Neill, Aoife McGlone, Brigid McMullan (0-1), Lauren Crozier, Caoimhe McNally (0-1).

Substitutes: Katie Gribbin (0-1) for Kathleen Burke 33’, Kayla Letters for Clare McCartney 40’, Aisling O’Neill for Aoife McGlone 45’, Emma Joe O’Neill for Anna Martin 52’

REFEREE: Terence Magilligan