This week's Derry GAA fixtures

** Update 2:17 Wednesday
TUESDAY
U14 FC (7.15) - Glenullin 4-4 Glen 1-10, Limavady 0-1 Ballinascreen 5-11, St Patrick’s 1-9 Banagher 0-18, Greenlough 6-5 Slaughtneil 1-9, Lavey w/o Newbridge d/f, Loup 4-12 Swatragh 1-3, Bellaghy 3-17 Kilrea 4-5, Craigbane 5-8 Doire Trasna 0-3, Dungiven 4-2 Faughanvale 4-11, Claudy d/f Steelstown w/o, St Michael’s v Sean Dolan's (OFF), Doire Colmcille 0-3 Steelstown B 4-9, Ballymaguigan 3-7 Lissan 0-9, Castledawson 4-17 Ballerin 2-7,
SHC (7.30)
Na Magha 3-8 Slaughtneil 1-21
WEDNESDAY
MHC (7.00) - Swatragh v Ballinascreen, Banagher v Dungannon, Kevin Lynch's v Slaughtneil
SHC (7.30)
Ballinascreen v Lavey (at Swatragh)
THURSDAY
U16 FC (7.15) - Ballerin v Coleraine, Glen v Limavady, Ballinascreen v Newbridge, Banagher v Dungiven B, Ballinderry v Castledawson, Ballinascreen B v Desertmartin, Bellaghy v Greenlough, Faughanvale v Dungiven, Doire Trasna v Craigbane, Doire Colmcille v Steelstown, Glenullin v Foreglen, Lissan d/f Lavey w/o, Loup v St Trea’s & St John’s, St Patrick’s v Swatragh, Slaughtmanus v Maghefafelt
U14 FC (7.15) - Dungiven v Ballinascreen
U14 HC (7.15) - St Finbarr's v Swatragh,
FRIDAY
U14 HC (7.00) - Ballinascreen v Slaughtneil, Ballerin v Na Magha, Ballinascreen v Lavey, Banagher v Carrickmore
JFC (7.15)
Drum v Magilligan
Desertmartin v Craigbane
RHC (7.30)
Kevin Lynch's v Na Magha
IFC (8.00 Res 6.30)
Lissan v Faughanvale
Recreational Res (7.30) - Loup Thirds v Bellaghy Thirds
SATURDAY
U16 FC (11.30) - Kilrea v Slaughtneil
IFC
(2.30 Res 1.00)
Castledawson v Greenlough (in Bellaghy)
IFC (4.00)
Limavady v Steelstown (Res 2.30), Glack v Glenullin
SFC
(4.00 Res 2.30)
Banagher v Magherafelt
Ballinderry v Glen
(6.30 Res 5.00)
Dungiven v Claudy (in Foreglen)
MHC (6.00) - Na Magha v Lavey
SUNDAY
U16 HC (12.00) - Dungannon v Slaughtneil
U14 FC (12.00) - Ballinderry v Desertmartin
U14 HC (11.00) - St Patrick’s v Kevin Lynch's
IFC
2.30 - Ballymaguigan v Slaughtmanus (in Dungiven)
4.00 - Doire Trasna v Drumsurn
Recreational Res (3.00) - Craigbane Res v Glen Thirds
SFC
(4.00 Res 2.30)
Newbridge v Bellaghy
Foreglen v Loup
Lavey v Slaughtneil
Kilrea v Coleraine
(6.30 Res 5.00)
Swatragh v Ballinascreen (in Magherafelt)
CAMOGIE
WEDNESDAY
Junior R4 (7.00) - Ballerin v Drum, Slaughtneil Thirds v Greenlough, Na Magha v Magherafelt
THURSDAY
Inter R4 (7.00) - Kilrea v Ballinderry, Glenullin v Banagehr, Swatragh Res v Coleraine, Dungiven v Glen, Lavey Res v Slaughtneil Res, Drumsurn v Castledawson
FRIDAY
Senior R5 (7.00) - Slaughtneil v Eglish, Lavey v Ballinascreen, Newbridge v Swatragh, Bellaghy Bye
SATURDAY
U14 (11.00) - Magherafelt v Glenullin, Kilrea v Ballinascreen, Newbridge v Loup, Na Magha v Slaughtneil, Dungiven v Swatragh, Coleraine v St Patrick’s, Ballinderry v Greenlough, Ballerin v Bellaghy, Banagher v Lavey, Castledawson v Glen
MONDAY
U16 (7.00) - Loup v Ballinascreen, Coleraine v Dungiven, Lavey v Glen, Magherafelt v Slaughtneil, Greenlough v Glenullin, Banagher v Ballerin, Swatragh v Ballinderry, Na Magha v Bellaghy, Castledawson v Newbridge, Kilrea v Drumsurn
