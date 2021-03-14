Not fair to compare Derry to Cork

Contact
In last Monday's Derry News, business columnist John McGowan wrote an article about how he believes that Derry should take a leaf out of Cork's book when it comes to economic development. Reader Joe McLaughlin wants to take issue with the article.
What an offensive and ill-informed article by John McGowan.
Cork`s population has doubled thanks to an historic boundary extension granted by the Irish government - something unlikely to happen to Derry in the N Ireland statelet.
Contrarily, Derry endured a deliberate attempt to replace it as second city during the laughable Craigavon fiasco.
For many years, Cork has been fortunate in being championed by various Taoiseachs from that city.
In contrast Derry was systematically run down by sectarian Unionist governments, denied a university, basic living accommodation for its citizens, jobs and to this day still has no motorway infrastructure.
When recently Ulster University`s health department was transferred to Derry, Diane Dodds issued a warning to Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew that the UU is ‘dependent’ on funding from her department.
Meanwhile, Cork enjoys two billion euros investment.
It is indeed a tale of two cities Mr McGowan but what you fail to note is how heavily the dice are stacked in each city.
