Shock and sadness after farm death: Anderson

The Foyle MLA said: “The local community were shocked and saddened to learn of the death of a man on a farm at Coshquin on the outskirts of Derry.

“An investigation into the cause of the man’s death is now underway.

“My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the man who lost his life at this sad and difficult time.”