LISTEN: Derry ladies manager Odhran McNeilly gives his reaction to victory over Antrim

Ciara McGurk's goal saw the Oakleafers 1-7 to 0-7 winners at Corrigan Park

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Derry Ladies got their All-Ireland JFC campaign off to a winning start with a 1-7 to 0-7 win over Antrim on Saturday at Corrigan Park.

It was the first win of his managerial tenure and the county's first since March 2019.

After defeated to Antrim in the league and the Ulster Final, Ciaran McGurk's goal was the all important score in Saturday's game.

Manager Odhran McNeilly gave his reaction to Michael McMullan of the County Derry Post.

