LISTEN: Derry Ladies coach Benny Marron looks ahead to Saturday's Ulster Final

Derry take on Antrim in search of a first title since 2018

The Derry squad pictured before their league defeat to Antrim at Celtic Park. (Pic: Tom Heaney/NW Press Pics)

Derry play Antrim in Saturday's Ulster JFC in Belfast (5.00)

County Derry Post Sports Editor Michael McMullan spoke to Moneyglass man and current Derry senior coach Benny Marron.

Browne feels there is more to come from Derry

The Oakleafers face Antrim in Saturday's Ulster Final

