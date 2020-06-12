WATCH: Non-essential retailers reopen for business

There was a steady flow of shoppers through Magherafelt this morning as non-essential retailers took tentative steps back into business.

A one-way system was in place at Meadowlane Shopping Centre, where essential retailers have already been operating for a number of weeks.

Hand sanitisers are available inside the door and dotted around the centre, while the same measures are in place in off-street retailers.

Joe Chapman from Timpson’s, Marian Quigg from Four Seasons and Eileen Nicolls of Nicolls’ Menswear gave us their views.