WATCH: Youth and Teachers Forum issue 'Stay at Home' message

WATCH: Millennium Forum-based Education at the Forum have produced a video urging people to stay in their homes and protect life.
The message comes ahead of the Easter weekend as Gardaí begin to clamp down on unnecessary journeys.
The fire service has been responding to an increased number of incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic
