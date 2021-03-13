People Before Profit announce who will be replacing Eamonn McCann on Derry's council

People Before Profit has chosen Maeve O'Neill to replace Eamonn McCann on Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Mr McCann recently announced he was standing down from the council due to health reasons.

His role as a councillor for the Moor ward will be taken on by Ms O'Neill.

She said: “I’m honoured to be selected by my party to represent the people of the Moor and to continue the excellent work begun by Eamonn.

“This pandemic has exposed the harsh inequalities that exist in our society. As a frontline healthcare worker, I have experienced first-hand the shocking mishandling of this pandemic by the government.

“This crisis has come on top of the many other crises we are facing - the housing crisis, mental health crisis, environmental crisis, education crisis, as well as a long-existing crisis within our health service which was on its knees before this pandemic even began.

“As we rebuild from this pandemic, we need to fight for a more equal and just society. We need to be active in our communities, to shape the change that puts the needs of people, communities and planet first.

“We will need to fight an austerity agenda which will hit hardest those already struggling. I want to amplify these campaigns on the ground and support communities to organise and be heard. I want to bring my experience as an activist and health worker to fight for this change."

Eamonn Mccann said he was delighted that Ms O'Neill was to replace him.

“She is a seasoned campaigner, a leader of the environmental movement in the North West and a fighter for a better health and social care service across this island.

“She will be a champion for those left behind by the austerity policies that have seen families and communities devastated by growing poverty.”

Foyleside People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said: "Over many decades Eamonn has been a tireless advocate for Derry and everyone seeking justice and equality. And there's no doubt he will continue to do that.

“Maeve is a fantastic activist and People Before Profit representative.

“I look forward to Maeve being a voice of resistance in the Council and working with her to build a united fightback."