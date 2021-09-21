Search

21/09/2021

Resurfacing works on 'well-used' County Derry road almost at completion

A local councillor has welcomed the ongoing work.

Road resurfacing work in Kilrea.

A local councillor has welcomed a series of road re-surfacing works in County Derry as the work draws closer to completion.

SDLP councillor for Bann, Helena Dallat O’Driscoll, has welcomed resurfacing work on the Edenbane/Garvagh Road and Maghera Street, Kilrea.

The Causeway Coast and Glens councillor contacted the Department for Infrastructure requesting an inspection of the condition of roads in the town.

Following that inspection, the Department confirmed that resurfacing would take place this year. Cllr Dallat O'Driscoll said the work was a result of co-operation between residents and the Department.

“I warmly welcome the resurfacing work on the Edenbane/Garvagh Road and Maghera Street in Kilrea,” she said.

“Earlier this year, local residents contacted me with concerns about the poor condition of this stretch of the well-used road and street.

“I raised those concerns with the Department of Infrastructure and I am pleased to confirm that as a result of effective cooperation between residents and the Department, this resurfacing has taken place.

“Our rural roads are an important lifeline for local communities and are essential for the success of our rural economy.

“I very much welcome this latest improvement to our rural network and would like to thank SDLP Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon, for delivering this project.”

