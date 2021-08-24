Search our Archive

Speeding in County Derry town could cause 'serious accident'

A local councillor has warned of the potential dangers.

Cllr Sean Bateson.

A County Derry councillor has said there is a risk a 'serious accident or fatality' will occur unless something is done to tackle speeding.

Sinn Féin councillor for Bann, Sean Bateson has called for more to be done to tackle what he referred to as the 'blight' of speeding in Kilrea.

“I have been inundated by concerned residents in speeding hotspots within Kilrea particularly the Drumagarner Road, Edenbane Road, Lisnagrot and Drumsaragh Road,”he told the County Derry Post.

“They are extremely anxious that if something is not done seriously to tackle speeding then we are going to be looking at a serious accident or fatality.

“I have been engaging regularly with DFI roads and the police on this issue and have requested urgent speed surveys be conducted on these roads with the aim of looking at increased traffic calming measures.”

Cllr Bateson also called on the police to focus their attentions on regular speeding 'hotspots' in the town.

“I have also requested that the PSNI have more regular enforcement on these particular speeding hotspots to deter drivers from speeding,” he said.

“In the meantime I have erected ‘SLOW’ signs in these areas with the aim of highlighting the need for drivers to watch their speed.

“I will continue to engage with all key agencies to help tackle this blight,” he added.

