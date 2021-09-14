Search

14/09/2021

SEN service for young adults opens new purpose built County Derry premises

The centre is focused on social cohesion and inclusion.

SEN service for young adults opens new purpose built County Derry premises

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A day opportunities centre for young people and adults with mild to moderate learning difficulties has relocated into new, purpose-built premises in Limavady.

Moving On Up! Was established in 2014 by Angela McDonald in response to a growing need in the area for a service for young adults with Special Educational Needs (SEN) when they finished mainstream education.

It started out with just one student before quickly attracting attention from the wider Limavady community.

“We’re passionate about providing our students with the everyday experiences you or I have, equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need for independent living,” Angela said.

“As our spaces began to fill up, we realised that to create the best possible environment for the students we needed to start from the ground up.”

Thanks to an almost £300,000 investment supported by Ulster Bank, Moving On Up! Was able to relocate to new premises and create two full-time jobs.

“We acquired the plot and secured the planning permission for its development. We were fortunate also to have a team in Mark Johnston, who provided us with expert financial guidance, and Rhonda at Ulster Bank, who showed real passion for our work, to make it a reality.”

With a funding package supported by Ulster Bank, Moving On Up! invested in the development of a new, purpose-built unit with modern facilities. Situated on a four-acre plot, it also offers safer and more secure outdoor learning spaces.

“We have 17 students with us now and our new premises offers room for future expansion,” Angela adds.

Rhonda McClelland, Business Development Manager at Ulster Bank, says Moving On Up! provides a valuable service to the local community.

“Angela and her team take a holistic approach to their work, catering for both the students and families in their care," she said.

"It’s a valuable service that delivers many benefits to the wider community and one that we at Ulster Bank are very pleased to support with this investment.

"The new premises will provide Moving On Up! with the facilities it needs today and the capacity to expand on its proposition in the future."

Angela, whose background is in community development and social inclusion, says the aim of Moving On Up! is to provide adults from within the learning disability sector with opportunities for social inclusion and to develop independent living skills in a safe and structured environment.

“Ours is a day opportunities centre focused on social inclusion and cohesion, nurturing confidence and independence by assisting our students to develop normal life skills such as money management, shopping and cooking," she said.

Moving On Up! provides a training and personal development day service to young people and adults with a learning disability. It also offers training, support advice and advocacy to parents, family members and carers.

Victim of weekend pipe bomb attack in County Derry unsure why he was targeted

A viable device was left on a car in the Ard na Smoll area of Dungiven.

Large increase in Covid testing in County Derry as schools return

The number of new cases has fallen slightly across the county.

Price hike for Derry gas consumers

firmus energy announces 35.15% increase

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media