Price hike for Derry gas consumers

firmus energy has announced an increase of 35.15% from October 1 for gas customers in the Ten Towns area, which includes Derry.

This news will impact approximately 55,000 domestic customers and means the yearly gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter will rise by about £182 per year.

Those customers with a prepayment gas meter (PAYG) will see their typical costs increase by around £173 per year.

Peter McClenaghan, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council said: “The size of the firmus energy price increase will shock consumers, make household budgeting more challenging, and is particularly difficult as consumers have no option to switch supplier.”

“This firmus energy increase follows rises in electricity, grocery, and fuel costs and is particularly bad news for consumers in vulnerable situations as it will coincide with the end of the furlough scheme, the removal of the Universal Credit uplift, and the start of winter.”

“We encourage anyone who is struggling with their energy bills to contact their supplier directly for help and information. We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs via energy efficiency, switching energy supplier, or changing billing method.”

firmus energy customers in Greater Belfast and in the West network area will not be impacted by this tariff change.

The Ten Towns area includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Derry, Newry and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas.