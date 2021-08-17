Viable device found during County Derry security alert

A device found in an early-morning security alert in Maghera was viable, police have said.

The Tirkane Road in the town had been closed off following reports of a suspicious object, which police first received just before 5.00am this morning.

"Shortly after 4:50am, police received a report of a suspicious object located in the area," said Detective Constable Ford.

"Police attended the scene along with Ammunition Technical Officers. The object, which has been declared as a crude but viable device has been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“A number of residents who were evacuated from their homes have now returned and we would like to thank those affected by this alert for their patience during this proactive policing operation.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would ask anyone with any information which could assist with our enquiries to call detectives in Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 174 17/08/21.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

Local MLA Patsy McGlone has condemned the incident.

"I fully condemn those who left a viable device in a residential area with no thought for what damage they might cause," he said.

"It’s fortunate that nobody was hurt in this incident which caused widespread disruption for those living in the area and motorists who travel through it.

"Residents had to be evacuated from their homes and this is the last thing they need to be dealing with on a weekday morning.

“We don’t want to see aa repeat of this incident and I would call on those behind this alert to cease at once before someone is seriously hurt or worse.

"Our community should be able to go about their business in peace without worrying about attacks like this.

“I would encourage anyone with information around this security alert and any other related issues to come forward to the PSNI.

"There is no justification for this type of behaviour and I hope that police apprehend those behind this device as soon as possible.”