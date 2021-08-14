Young Derry man killed in a road crash last week was 'charismatic' and had touched so many people's lives

A County Derry man who died in a road crash last week was a 'charismatic and outgoing' man, mourners at his funeral were told today.

Many tributes were paid to 30-year-old Conor Devine during the service at St Mary's church in Altinure.

Conor, who was from Park village, died following a collision between the car he was driving and a tanker lorry on Glenshane Road between Dungiven and Maghera just after 5am last Monday.

The driver of the tanker was treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Speaking at Conor's Requiem Mass today, Father Michael McGavigan said his death had left his family, friends and local community 'stunned with grief'.

“It is hard to believe that such a young and vibrant person is no longer with us. A life full of hope and promise has suddenly ended,” said Father McGavigan.

“Conor in his 30 years with us touched so many people with his good humour and kindness and so as well as Conor's grieving family we pray for the many friends, work colleagues who knew and loved Conor.”

Father McGavigan said the story of Conor's life 'overflows with kindness, industriousness and generosity all mixed through with a healthy measure of good craic'.

“In speaking to his partner Claire and Conor's family in these last few days, it was undisputed that the primary focus on his life these past few years was Claire and for the last 17 months their beautiful son Pearse.

“Conor was a loving and devoted partner and father. They were the centre of his world and suspect that he was also the centre of theirs.”

The local priest said that from a young age, Conor had a natural ability to engage with people.

“His charismatic and outgoing personality made him well-liked and easy to get on with.

“He didn't judge and gave people the benefit of the doubt and saw the good in others and in situations.

“He was easy going and took things in his stride, born perhaps out of a confidence in his abilities and talents.

“He was a high achiever, not through academic success but through a characteristic drive to challenge himself to be better.”

Father McGavigan described Conor was being 'incredibly industrious'.

“Anyone you talk to would tell you that he was a worker. Anything he could make a few pound at, he was at, whether is be the farm, cars, houses, even an ice cream van.

“Where there was work and an opportunity to succeed, Conor found it and put himself ably and conscientiously to work at it.

“All that I have heard over the past week is how good and kind Conor was, how much a character he was, how engaging and likeable he was. He was never selfish. Even as a child he always saved his last sweet for his daddy who was hi idol.

“Giving of himself, his talent, his money was instinctive and was part and parcel of his good nature.”