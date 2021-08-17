Suspicious object found in County Derry town

The Tirkane Road has been closed off.
The PSNI have closed off a County Derry road following reports of a suspicious object.
Police are in attendance at the Tirkane Road in Maghera, with motorists asked to avoid the area.
Diversions are in place.
