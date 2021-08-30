The winning Castledawson team. (Pic: Cathal McOscar)
First half goals help Castledawson on their way to U14 title
DERRY U14 B CAMOGIE FINAL
Castledawson 5-5
St Patrick's 0-2
The 'Dawson girls took the lead early in the game when Roisha Lupari split the posts for the opening points.
In the first period of play, St Patrick's proved they weren't going to be an easy challenge as the 'Dawson side were denied score chances by some strong defending. Goals from Éadhaoin Bradley and Hannah McLarnon eventually stretched the lead for the Castledawson girls.
The winners' defence worked tirelessly before half time hassling and defending tight. Roisha Lupari found the back of the net from a free and Castledawson went in 3-2 to 0-1 ahead at half time.
Castledawson powered on after the interval, adding points from Éadhaoin Bradley, Cliodhná Diamond and Maebh O'Kane. Bradley added another goal before a superb goal from Anna Kearney completed the scoring.
A superb second half performance proved too strong for St Patrick's and Castledawson took the title seeing captain Katie Craig lift the cup for her side.
CASTLEDAWSON SQUAD: Danielle Boyle, Melissa Morgan, Katie Craig (Capt.) Amy Bothwell, Mia Dunlop, Maebh O'Kane, Olivia Mullan, Roisha Lupari, Anna McCloy, Aoibh Shivers, Anna Kearney, Éadhaoin Bradley, Sasha McCabe, Hannah McLarnon, Cliodhná Diamond. Subs: Caitlin Craig, Aoibheann Heaney, Ellie McMullan, Maggie O'Kane, Ailís McElroy, Therese McMullan, Aoife Headley, Naoise Bradley, Anna McBride and Ciara McOscar.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.