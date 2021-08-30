Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Glen go one better than last season to take U14 title

Strong defensive display holds out Slaughtneil in the final quarter

The winning Glen team after their win over Slaughtneil. (Pic: Cathal McOscar)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

After suffering defeat to Slaughtneil in last year's county final, the Glen girls made sure to make it second time lucky in a point for point game on Sunday afternoon in Owenbeg. 

DERRY U14 A CAMOGIE SHIELD FINAL
Glen 1-6
Slaughtneil 2-2
Glen got off to a good start with points from Sinead Porter and Catherine McKenna but conceded a goal at the other end. Both teams swapped further points and Glen then brought it back to a draw with a goal from Cara Mallon. Slaughtneil answered with a further goal and Glen scored two points to go trailing by the bare minimum at half time. 

Glen came out strong in the second half with two Catherine McKenna points, leaving them a point ahead with 15 minutes to go.

Glen defended ferociously for the next 15 minutes and came out victorious in the end, which meant captain, Erin Scullion, would lift the cup for Glen. 

Both teams put on an excellent display and the game was a brilliant advertisement for Derry camogie. 

GLEN: Niamh Higgins, Sarah Convery, Erin Scullion, Katie O’Kane, Clodagh Bryson, Nuala McKenna, Codie Kelly, Aine McKenna, Cara Mallon, Sinead Porter, Catherine McKenna Ava McErlean, Kate Mallon, Caragh McAleese, Kayleigh Mulholland, Rosie O’Brien, Saoirse McCallan, Aine Regan, Caoimhe Deighan, Roisin Madden, Maria Convery, Emily Elwood

