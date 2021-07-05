H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A

Bellaghy 1-15

Swatragh 2-11

Damon Gallagher was the Bellaghy star with the winning point in stoppage time to cap off a fine comeback at home to Swatragh on Saturday evening.

As the clock ticked towards the 64th minute, Gallagher was faced with a tight angle, but he held his nerve to slice over the winner with the outside of his right foot.

It seemed an unlikely win after conceding two early goals and trailing by eight points, 2-8 to 0-6, after 33 minutes before Gallagher's goal got them back into contention at the end of a well orchestrated team move.

It was harsh on Swatragh who deserved to take something from the game, but fortune favours the brave and Bellaghy's momentum grew in the final quarter.

Conor McAtamney and Chrissy Downey, not direct opponents, put in impressive displays at midfield. Sean Francis Quinn, James and Patrick Kearney were also in fine form for the 'Swa.

Two goals from Francis Kearney and Cahal Murray had Swatragh 2-1 to 0-1 ahead after seven minutes. It was point for point for the rest of the half and the visitors led 2-6 to 0-6 at the break.

It looked bleak for the Tones when Kevin Madden's side pushed eight clear, but Gallagher's goal sparked a sterling comeback. Swatragh missed a goal chance late on before the Tones tied the game and Gallagher kicked the winner.

BELLAGHY: Peter Stuart; Dean Martin, James Diamond, Jack McErlean; Ryan Lee, Conan Milne, Declan Brown; Chrissy Downey (0-3, 1 '45'), Conor Quinn; Chris McAfee, Eoghan Brown, Odhran Lee; Lorcan Spier (0-1), Damon Gallagher (1-8, 2m, 6f), Ruairi McElwee (0-3)

SUBS: Dara McErlean, Oisin McClafferty, Karl McCallion

SWATRAGH: Sean McNicholl; Cathal Quinn, Tiarnan Walsh, Niall Coyle (0-1); Brian Diamond (0-1), Liam Kearney, Sean Martin Quinn; Conor McAtamney, Patrick Kearney (0-1); Fintan McGurk, Sean Francis Quinn, James Kearney (0-3, 2f); Paul McAtamney (0-1), Francis Kearney (1-3, 3f), Cahal Murray (1-1)