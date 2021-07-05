Another late, late show earns Bellaghy a victory

Damon Gallagher's late score caps off strong finish

Bellaghy appoint new senior football manager ahead of the 2020 season

Pairc Sean De Bruin

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A

Bellaghy 1-15
Swatragh 2-11

Damon Gallagher was the Bellaghy star with the winning point in stoppage time to cap off a fine comeback at home to Swatragh on Saturday evening.

As the clock ticked towards the 64th minute, Gallagher was faced with a tight angle, but he held his nerve to slice over the winner with the outside of his right foot.

It seemed an unlikely win after conceding two early goals and trailing by eight points, 2-8 to 0-6, after 33 minutes before Gallagher's goal got them back into contention at the end of a well orchestrated team move.

It was harsh on Swatragh who deserved to take something from the game, but fortune favours the brave and Bellaghy's momentum grew in the final quarter.

Conor McAtamney and Chrissy Downey, not direct opponents, put in impressive displays at midfield. Sean Francis Quinn, James and Patrick Kearney were also in fine form for the 'Swa.

Two goals from Francis Kearney and Cahal Murray had Swatragh 2-1 to 0-1 ahead after seven minutes. It was point for point for the rest of the half and the visitors led 2-6 to 0-6 at the break.

It looked bleak for the Tones when Kevin Madden's side pushed eight clear, but Gallagher's goal sparked a sterling comeback. Swatragh missed a goal chance late on before the Tones tied the game and Gallagher kicked the winner.

BELLAGHY: Peter Stuart; Dean Martin, James Diamond, Jack McErlean; Ryan Lee, Conan Milne, Declan Brown; Chrissy Downey (0-3, 1 '45'), Conor Quinn; Chris McAfee, Eoghan Brown, Odhran Lee; Lorcan Spier (0-1), Damon Gallagher (1-8, 2m, 6f), Ruairi McElwee (0-3)
SUBS: Dara McErlean, Oisin McClafferty, Karl McCallion

SWATRAGH: Sean McNicholl; Cathal Quinn, Tiarnan Walsh, Niall Coyle (0-1); Brian Diamond (0-1), Liam Kearney, Sean Martin Quinn; Conor McAtamney, Patrick Kearney (0-1); Fintan McGurk, Sean Francis Quinn, James Kearney (0-3, 2f); Paul McAtamney (0-1), Francis Kearney (1-3, 3f), Cahal Murray (1-1)

First half Declan Hughes goal helps Lavey to fifth win

Goalkeeper O'Boyle makes vital save in closing stages

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie