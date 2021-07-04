First half Declan Hughes goal helps Lavey to fifth win

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A

Lavey 1-12

Loup 0-11

A first-half goal from the in-form Declan Hughes helped Lavey to a 1-6 to 0-6 interval lead and on their way to victory at Loup.

The Erin's Own side's fifth successive win keeps them level at the top of the table with Coleraine.

The home side started brighter with points from Caolan Devlin, Anthony O'Neill and Thomas McVey putting them 0-3 to 0-1 ahead after seven minutes.

Hughes and a second Fintan Bradley point levelled matters, before Dermot O'Neill nudged Lavey ahead.

Lavey's inside duo of Bradley and Hughes were a handful and Bradley's third score, a long-range effort, put Lavey two points clear.

Ciaran Devlin hit back with two points for Loup in an open game and the sides were level heading towards the first water break. But not before Hughes grabbed the game's only goal, a fine individual effort and the visitors led 1-5 to 0-5.

In a low key second quarter, Lavey had a chance to extend their lead but Thomas Mallon saved a Bradley penalty.

The goal still separated the teams in a tight third quarter. The pick of the scores was a fine Caolan Devlin point from distance and a fine catch and run from Fintan Bradley which saw him fouled and Oran Downey tap over the free.

At the second water break, Lavey were 1-9 to 0-9 ahead. In a tight game, Loup substitute Padraig McAlynn reduced the gap to just two points and Lavey needed goalkeeper Ciaron O'Boyle to make a save at his near post to keep their noses in front before Eamon McGill and Ryan Mulholland sealed victory with late points.

LAVEY: Ciaron O'Boyle; Aidan Toner, Ryan Farren, James Crawford; Hugh McGurk (0-2), Eamon McGill (0-1), Ciaran Hendry; Peter Rafferty, Damian Chivers, Shane McGill (0-1), Dermot O'Neill (0-1), Ryan Mulholland (0-1); Oran Downey (0-1f), Declan Hughes (1-1), Fintan Bradley (0-4, 1f)

SUB: Dara McPeake

LOUP: Thomas Mallon; Gary Doyle, Dominic McVey, Conal McGinley; Karl Gallagher, Thomas McVey (0-1), Paddy Coney; Aidan McAlynn, Feargal McVey; Paul McVey, Caolan Devlin (0-4, 3f), Glenn Martin; Michael McVey, Anthony O'Neill (0-3, 1f), Ciaran Devlin (0-2)

SUBS: Mick Mulholland, Roddy O'Kane, Padraig McAlynn (0-1)