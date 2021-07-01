Gary Keane leads the club football scoring charts.
Gary Keane still leads the scoring charts across all three senior football divisions.
DIVISION 1A (4 rounds): Oran Armstrong 0-24, Damon Gallagher 0-21, Christopher Bradley 0-21, Paul Gunning 3-12, Conor O'Neill 0-20, Dara Mooney 1-13, Shane Heavron 1-13, James Kearney 0-15, Glenn McOscar 1-12, Cailean O'Boyle 3-6
DIVISION 1B (4 rounds): Tiarnan Moore 3-25, James Kielt 4-17, Enda Lynn 0-25, Eoin Bradley 2-18, Kevin O'Connor 0-23, Shea McKenna 3-9, Conor Murphy 1-14, Paddy O'Kane 2-10, Cahir O'Connor 3-7, Ruairi Rafferty 1-12
DIVISION 2 (5 rounds): Gary Keane 2-38, Cormac Quigley 6-11, Barry McGlone 2-21, Niall McGowan 2-20, William McLaughlin 4-13, Colly Mullan 0-22, John Butcher 4-10, Niall McGonagle 2-15, Callan Bloomer 0-20, Lee Moore 4-8
* Division 2 doesn't have Magilligan's win over Ardmore added in yet.
SENIOR HURLING (4 rounds): Fintan Bradley 4-33, Sean Kelly 2-31, Proinsias Burke 1-22, Tim Rankin 1-14, Reece McSorley 2-11, Johnny O'Dwyer 3-7, Ryan Farren 1-12, Sean Leo McGoldrick 0-13, Paddy Quinn 0-12, Sean Martin Quinn, 0-12
