Gary Keane leads the club football scoring charts

Gary Keane leads the club football scoring charts

Gary Keane leads the club football scoring charts.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Gary Keane still leads the scoring charts across all three senior football divisions.

DIVISION 1A (4 rounds): Oran Armstrong 0-24, Damon Gallagher 0-21, Christopher Bradley 0-21, Paul Gunning 3-12, Conor O'Neill 0-20, Dara Mooney 1-13, Shane Heavron 1-13, James Kearney 0-15, Glenn McOscar 1-12, Cailean O'Boyle 3-6

DIVISION 1B (4 rounds): Tiarnan Moore 3-25, James Kielt 4-17, Enda Lynn 0-25, Eoin Bradley 2-18, Kevin O'Connor 0-23, Shea McKenna 3-9, Conor Murphy 1-14, Paddy O'Kane 2-10, Cahir O'Connor 3-7, Ruairi Rafferty 1-12

DIVISION 2 (5 rounds): Gary Keane 2-38, Cormac Quigley 6-11, Barry McGlone 2-21, Niall McGowan 2-20, William McLaughlin 4-13, Colly Mullan 0-22, John Butcher 4-10, Niall McGonagle 2-15, Callan Bloomer 0-20, Lee Moore 4-8
* Division 2 doesn't have Magilligan's win over Ardmore added in yet.

SENIOR HURLING (4 rounds): Fintan Bradley 4-33, Sean Kelly 2-31, Proinsias Burke 1-22, Tim Rankin 1-14, Reece McSorley 2-11, Johnny O'Dwyer 3-7, Ryan Farren 1-12, Sean Leo McGoldrick 0-13, Paddy Quinn 0-12, Sean Martin Quinn, 0-12

McKane spearheads Sean Dolan's on his comeback

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie