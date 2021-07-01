McKane spearheads Sean Dolan's on his comeback

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 2

Sean Dolan's 1-14

Glack 2-8

Odhran McKane marked his comeback with eight points as in-form Sean Dolan's overcame Glack to notch their third win of the season.

McKane was facing a lengthy ban after an incident arising from their Neal Carlin Cup final win over the same opponents, but had it rescinded, based on video evidence, on Tuesday night.

Glack left it all behind in the first half, a goal from the experienced Kevin Nixon and half a dozen McKane points left the Creggan men in a commanding 1-9 to 0-3 interval lead.

Glack, who had been in a good run of form recently, came alive in the second half with a Neil McGowan penalty giving them a lifeline.

They had control for spells but the dogged Dolan’s defenders did enough to hold them off for back to back home victories.

The return of McKane was clearly indicated on the scoreboard, previously eight or nine points would have been their lot.

Next up, Kieran Wilkinson’s team travel to Ballerin on Sunday where they came close to an upset last year.

pson, Gary Fisher (0-1); Ciaran Fisher, Eamon McGinley; Caolan McCosker (0-2), Brian Houston (0-1) Kevin Nixon (1-2); Paul Clifford, Gearoid McDermott, Odhran McKane (0-8)

GLACK: James Martin McLaughlin; Liam Moore, Ciaran O’Brien, Tommy O’Kane; Jimmy O’Connor, Eddie McLaughlin (0-1), Padraig Morgan; Finbar O’Brien, Neil McGowan (1-4, 1 pen, 3f, 1 ’45'); Daniel McKee (0-1), Martin McGonigle (0-1), Aaron Moore (0-1); Colm Donaghy, Liam O‘Brien (1-0), Cormac Boyle

SUBS: Shane Toner, Ryan Morgan, Adam O’Kane