Dungiven advance to U21 final at the second time of asking

U21 A FC SEMI-FINAL REPLAY

Dungiven 2-16

Ballinascreen 0-11

Thanks to two early second-half goals from Cahir Higgins and Fionntainn Murphy, Dungiven overcame Ballinascreen by double scores in Wednesday’s replay at Celtic Park.

Pauric McNicholl got the first point of the game. Cahir Higgins, who hit 0-5 in the first-half, kicked into gear and helped Dungiven into a 0-7 to 0-0 lead after 12 minutes.

Dungiven put a full press on Ryan Scullion’s kick-outs to keep ‘Screen penned in their own half.

‘Screen hit back with a Noel Rafferty point after he plucked a high delivery from Niall Doyle. JP Devlin notched two points, while Marty Bradley swung over two sweet points from close to the sideline.

Like the drawn game, there was three points between the sides at break, 0-9 to 0-6.

Disaster struck for ‘Screen when Murphy intercepted a pass to goalkeeper Scullion before blasting to an empty net.

Their comeback hopes were further hampered. Ryan Doyle dismissed on a back card, after a first-half yellow and ‘Screen were reduced to 14 men.

Dungiven added a second goal in the 42nd minute when Murphy picked out Cahir Higgins who fired emphatically to the back with the net to open up a 12 point lead.

Niall Doyle, who battled well at midfield, kicked a fine score for ‘Screen, with JP Devlin, Emmet Duggan and Caoilte McAlinden all firing over but it only momentarily ate into the Dungiven’s lead.

Ballinascreen were going to need goals to get back into the game and they never looked like breaching the Dungiven rear-guard



MATCH STATS:



Dungiven: Cahir Hasson; Eoin McKeever, Thomas McClarey; Odhrán McKeever; Darragh McGilligan, Sean McKeever, Conor McKelvey; Daire McKeever, Feargal Higgins (0-1); Pauric McNicholl (0-2), Richie Mullan (0-1), John Mullan (0-1); Seamus McCloskey, Seamus Higgins (0-2), Cahir Higgins (1-7, 2f).

Subs: Fiontainn Murphy (1-2, 1f) for S McCloskey (INJ 23), Stiofan Tracey for O McKeever (47), Niall Smyth for D McGilligan (56), Conor McKelvey for P McNicholl (56), Sean Burke for C Higgins (60), Dylan Grieve for E McKeever (61).

Ballinascreen: Ryan Scullion; Ronan McKenna, Ruairi McWilliams; Aaron McBride; Reece McSorley; Ryan Doyle, Conal Logan, Caoilte McAlinden (0-1); Marty Bradley (0-2), Niall Doyle (0-1), Ciaran Doyle, Cathal Donnelly; Jon Paul Devlin (0-4, 2f); Noel Rafferty (0-1), Emmett Duggan (0-1).

Subs: Daniel McCullagh (0-1) for R McKenna (HT), Anton Scullion for R McSorley (43), Daire Kelly for JP Devlin (52), Eamon Conway for C Doyle (61).

Ref: Kieran Connor (Slaughtmanus).

Dungiven await the winners of Glen and Kilrea who meet on Friday night (7.30 Swatragh) in the second semi-final.

