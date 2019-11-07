POLL: Have your say on the best time for the U21 football championship

As the year ticks towards Christmas shopping season, the U21 players are propping up the club season with the latter end of the championships.

Two years ago Lavey won the title and went on the county senior final the following year. A huge portion of Magherafelt's winning team cut their teeth in their 2018 U21 winning team.

The hurling equivalent has been switched to earlier in the season.

When is the best time for the U21 football?