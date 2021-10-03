Search

03/10/2021

Man charged over unrest on night of Lyra McKee murder

53 year old expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court

Lyra McKee

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

PSNI detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee on 18 April 2019 in Derry have charged a 53 year old man with a number of offences.

He has been charged with riot, assault and throwing petrol bombs on the night in question.

The man is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday).

A 44-year-old man also arrested on Friday was released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

