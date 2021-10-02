Search

02/10/2021

Praise for Derry for Best 20 listing

Derry named as one of the Best 20 Places to Live in Ireland for 2021



Derry named as one of the Best 20 Places to Live in Ireland for 2021





Derry has been named as one of the Best 20 Places to Live in Ireland for 2021.

The Irish Times Best Place to Live in Ireland contest began in June. In total 470 locations were nominated by more than 2,400 people from all 32 counties for the title of ‘Best Place to Live in Ireland 2021’.

The Chair of the judging panel Conor Goodman congratulated Derry on its fine showing in the competition.

“Given the level of entries and the extremely high standard of those entries, making it into the Best 20 Places to Live in Ireland really is a wonderful achievement which I’m sure everyone in the ‘Walled City’ is really proud of.

“We were delighted with the level of interest in the competition and would like to thank everyone who nominated a place or who engaged with us on it,” he said.

