Eastwood pays tribute following death of former Derry SDLP stalwart Jim Clifford

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has paid tribute to former SDLP Derry councillor Jim Clifford, who passed away on Friday evening.

Mr Clifford, from Creggan, was one of the SDLP's longest serving councillors, serving as an elected representative in the city from 1989-2014.

Party leader Colum Eastwood said, "Jimmy Clifford was a grafter. He worked hard everyday for the people of Creggan and Derry, making big sacrifices and always putting the interests of the people he represented before his own.

"He was part of a generation of community leaders who saw injustice and refused to look the other way.

"He stood with John Hume in some of the most difficult days of our peace process, even when doing so meant he became a target for intimidation, threats and violence.

"There’s nothing that would have stopped him."

Mr Eastwood continued, "My thoughts and prayers, and those of SDLP members in Derry, are with Jimmy’s family and wide circle of friends at this difficult time.

"I hope they find comfort in the immense good that he did throughout his life and the many people he helped," he concluded.