16/08/2021

Organisers of Martin McGuinness memorial walk thank all those who took part

Large numbers take part in Chieftain's Walk

Members of Martin McGuinness's led off the walk yesterday.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The organisers of the 2021 Chieftains Walk in memory of Martin McGuinness have thanked all those who made the event a success.

A spokesperson for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation was commenting after a number of walks took place yesterday in various locations, including at Inch Island in Donegal led by the McGuinness family.

The spokesperson commented: “We would like to thank everyone who made this year’s Chieftains Walk another huge success.

“Particular thanks go to the McGuinness family who again allowed us to share in the celebration and commemoration of Martin’s incredible life and legacy.

“Despite hugely difficult circumstances as a result of the public health situation, events were able to take place across Ireland and in different parts of the world.

“That is testament to the esteem in which Martin is held and we extend our thanks to everyone who supported the walks by registering to take part or volunteering to help out on the day.

“For those who were unable to attend, registrations remain open and we will ensure that everyone who signs up will receive their memento of the event so that this will still be a day to remember.” 

