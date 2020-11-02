Eleven Covid patients in intensive care at Altnagelvin Hospital

Covid-19 cases in Derry and Strabane continue to drop but eleven patients with the virus are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Altnagelvin Hospital.

The latest figures come as the British Medical Association (BMA) reveals the impact the pandemic is having on the mental well-being of medical professionals.

In the past 24-hours Derry City and Strabane recorded 53 new cases bringing the overall total to 5,589 in the council area.

The seven day rate per 100k of population is 340.5 which is the second highest behind Mid-Ulster with 424.3.

Eight more deaths were announced across the country today.

According to the Department of Health website Altnagelvin Hospital has 64 Covid inpatients.

Eleven of those patients are in the ICU and one other ICU bed is occupied by a non-Covid patient.

Half of doctors working in Northern Ireland say their mental health is worse now than before the Covid-19 pandemic, with over 70% saying they are anxious about the coming months.

In the latest BMA survey of its members here, 63% of respondents said they are more fatigued than normal, 70% say they are having to do additional work to cover staffing and service gaps while 51% say their morale is low.

Speaking about the survey, Dr Tom Black, BMA Northern Ireland council chair, said: “This paints a worrying picture of the wellbeing of frontline medics just as the pressures of the second covid surge take hold.

“Doctors, along with their colleagues across the health and social care system, responded quickly and selflessly to the challenges of the first surge of this pandemic. But these survey results tell us this has come at a personal cost of increasing levels of work-related depression, stress, anxiety and burnout across both primary and secondary care.”

The survey also found that the three biggest concerns doctors here currently have are staffing shortages (83%), how non-covid patient care will be affected to cope with the pandemic (63%) and how their own personal health and wellbeing is being affected (62%).

“Every doctor I talk to tells me this second surge is by far worse than the first one,” continued Dr Black.

“There is very real genuine worry among doctors that the system is on the verge of collapse across both primary and secondary care and this worry is reflected in these survey results. Our hospitals are at capacity or nearing capacity. We didn’t have enough doctors or nurses prior to Covid-19 and now isolation, illness and pandemic priorities mean we have even less. Patients with life-threatening non-covid illnesses are having to wait even longer for treatment and this is totally unacceptable.”

Over 73% of survey respondents said they were anxious about the coming months, something that Dr Black said should “serve as yet another red flag to our Executive”.

“The feeling of frustration amongst clinicians as they do their best to care for their patients during this second surge while mindful that winter pressures have yet to take hold cannot be understated,” he continued.

“This is further compounded by the fact that many of them are concerned about having to make difficult choices on patient care, choices they otherwise would not have had to make had the health and social care system and its workforce not been subject to years of chronic under investment. Furthermore, many are still waiting on payment for additional hours worked during the first phase, leaving them feeling undervalued and contributing to low morale and leading them to consider reducing their hours in the coming months which is the last thing we need.

“The Executive owe it to frontline health service staff - and to the sick and vulnerable these staff care for - to do everything in their power to support our health service over the coming months. If we continue the way we are, while this virus is still in the community, there will be no health service left to save.”