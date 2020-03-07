Contact

Country music concert to raise cash for local teenager's Cambodia trip

A country music concert is to be held to help raise funds for a Maghera schoolboy’s charity mission to Asia in 2021.

A country music concert is to be held to help raise funds for a Maghera schoolboy’s charity mission to Asia in 2021.

Teenager Josh McMullin has set an ambitious fundraising target of £4,000 to enable him travel to Cambodia to build houses and help local farmers and villages.

The sixteen-year-old’s grandmother, June McMullin, has organised a country music concert in order to help him raise the money needed.

She told the County Derry Post: “We have organised a country and western concert, with a lot of country singers. We’ll have a raffle on the night as well.

“There are loads of prizes including a voucher from Ardtara Country House.”

The trip is being organised by Sperrin Integrated College along with Camps International, who are a social enterprise that facilitate transformative community projects around the world.

With such a big target to hit, Josh is already busy with his efforts. The concert is one of many fundraisers he plans to carry out to hit his target.

June said: “Josh loves fishing and has already organised a fishing competition to raise more funds.

"The concert alone won’t raise £4,000, so he has lots of fundraisers to do.

“This is just the first of many. He has a big target – it’s a month he’s going out for.”

The concert will feature a host of country and western artists, including Tony Kerr, Country Features, The
Singing Brickie, John Porter, Michael Mawhinney and will be compered by Kenny Archer.

Tickets

It takes place in the LinenHall Centre, Upperlands on Friday, March 13 at 7:45pm, with tickets priced at £10.

For further details, or to buy a ticket, contact June McMullin on 07821059710 or 028 7964 4428.

You can visit Josh’s Just Giving page to donate by logging on to: www.gofundme.com/f/ejm9ph-cambodia-expedition-2021

