Work starts on £226,000 road scheme in Claudy

A £226,000 resurfacing scheme on the Baranilt Road in Claudy begun yesterday.



The work started just days after Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon made the six figure announcement.



Speaking on Thursday, Minister Mallon said: “I have made clear my intention to tackle the regional imbalance in infrastructure.

"I want any investment in roads to reflect the need across our entire network.



"I am pleased to announce this road improvement scheme on the Baranailt Road which represents an investment of £226,000 in the Claudy area.



"The work will significantly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network and will serve the local community for many years to come.”



The scheme will start near the junction with the Foreglen Road and proceed along Baranailt Road for a distance of 1.4 kilometres.



To facilitate the resurfacing it will be necessary to operate a road closure for the duration of the work.



A two way signed diversion will be available via A6 Foreglen Road and B192 Drumrane Road.



Access for residents and landowners will be maintained.



The Department has programmed the work and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when planning any journeys.



Welcoming the news, East Derry SDLP MLA John Dallat said: “It’s important that our roads network, which has degraded over three years without an Executive in place, is broad back up to standard. Investing in infrastructure like this has a positive impact on the lives of local people and I’m delighted that the Minister has made East Derry an early priority.



“The SDLP will continue to work hard to deliver on the issues that matter to local people.”



Completion of the work by March 7 is dependent on "favourable weather conditions" a statement from the Department said.

Meanwhile, resurfacing work on the Seacoast Road, Limavady is also underway.



The scheme extends from near Burnally Road, Myroe for 1.2 kilometres towards Crindle, is expected to be completed by Sunday 7 March 2020. The works will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network.



A full road closure from 7.30am to 6.00pm daily is currently in operation until Sunday, March 7.



During the road closure a diversion will be in operation via Aghanloo Road - Windyhill Road - Ballykelly Road - Seacoast Road and vice versa.



For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com