Ballinascreen player in national ladies football video

This weekend, Derry U14s were due to take part in the LGFA All-Ireland U14 Quarter Finals, before Covid-19 and sporting lockdown ended the hopes of 1,000 girls across Ireland.

Cork’s County Liason Officer Shelia Walsh organised putting together a video of players from all the counties, kicking all ball around Ireland.

Derry are represented by Ballinascreen's Natalie McKenna.

