WATCH: Allen School of Irish Dancing prepare for the virtual World Championships

The An Chomhdháil World Irish Dancing Championships should be taking place this week in the INEC Convention Centre in Killarney but unfortunately Covid-19 cancelled all the dancers' plans.

To keep their spirits up, local dancing school, the Allen School of Irish Dancing, based in South Derry, South West Antrim, have made a little video to prepare for the Virtual World Championships.

