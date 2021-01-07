WATCH: Derry teacher launches special appeal for old laptops to help children with limited access to computers

A Derry teacher has launched a new project to repurpose old laptops for children who do not have access to computers.

With schools closed until the middle of February at least as a result of the current pandemic lockdown, schools have returned to remote learning for their pupils.

However, some children do not have access to a computer or have to share a device with other members of their family.

In a bid to do help these young people, Eoghan Barr, an IT teacher at Lumen Christi College, is appealing to people to give him their old laptops.

He will then install the latest software on the devices which will mean they can be used by the young people to join in with the rest of their classmates on the Google Classroom system.

Eoghan has launched a website - www.derrywaredonations.org - where people can find out more information about the project.

Individuals or businesses can donate older laptops/desktops.

Families or community organisations can register for donated computers.

Training sessions and resources will be provided so families can use the systems with confidence.

The local teacher is being supported in his efforts by Derry City and Strabane District Council who have made their 4R's - New 2 You recycling centre at Pennyburn available as a drop-off point for the old devices.

Anyone who would like to support the project is asked to place their laptop in a sealed plastic bag with the charger and leave in the box next to the Furniture Donation Point at the New2You building at Pennyburn Recycling Centre in Derry.

Devices can be dropped between 10am and 12 noon from Monday to Friday.