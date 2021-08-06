WATCH: Derry minor captain Kate Gribbin gives her reaction to Ulster win

Derry were 4-12 to 3-7 winners over Fermanagh in Wednesday's Ulster Minor Ladies Silver Final in Brewster Park.
The match was streamed live by Derry LGFA in conjunction with SVS.
The Oakleafers were captained by centre-back Kate Gribbin and she spoke to Alan Gunn after the game.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.