POLL: Derry minors won the Ulster minor title...who was your player of the match?

Orlagh O'Kane
Kate Higgins
Orla McGeogh
Clodagh Moore
Kate Gribbin
Erin Tierney
Aoife McCabe
Rachel Keenan
Ashling Keenan
Derry minors came back from nine points down to see off Fermanagh in Wednesday's Ulster Silver Final in Brewster Park on a scoreline of 4-12 to 3-7.
Who was your player of the match?
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.