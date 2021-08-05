05/08/2021

POLL: Derry minors won the Ulster minor title...who was your player of the match?

Cast your vote now

POLL: Derry minors won the Ulster minor title...who was your player of the match

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Orlagh O'Kane

Kate Higgins

Orla McGeogh

Clodagh Moore

Kate Gribbin

Erin Tierney

Aoife McCabe

Rachel Keenan

Ashling Keenan

Derry minors came back from nine points down to see off Fermanagh in Wednesday's Ulster Silver Final in Brewster Park on a scoreline of 4-12 to 3-7.

Who was your player of the match?

Derry Ladies clinch second UIster title in five days

The Oakleafers hit four goals at Brewster Park

Derry U16s take Ulster title

Three goals help Derry to victory

