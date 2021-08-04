Derry Ladies clinch second UIster title in five days

Derry celebrate their Ulster Final win over Fermanagh
Derry Ladies made it two Ulster titles in five days with victory over Fermanagh in Wednesday's Ulster Minor Silver Final at Brewster Park.
The Oakleafers were 4-12 to 3-7 winners and it backs up their U16 title at the weekend against the same opposition.
