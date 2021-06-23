WATCH: Behind the scenes as work continues on Limavady play park

Work began on the accessible play park earlier this year.

A recently-released video has shown how work is progressing at the new accessible play park in Limavady.

Work on the park began in March 2021 after plans were approved in September 2020.

The park is expected to be ready to go before the end of August this year.

New accessible play park after lengthy campaign

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has approved the plans.

Work begins on Limavady’s new inclusive play park

The facility will be open by August 2021.

Mayor suggests further prioritising capital projects

A number of projects prioritised in 2017 have not yet been completed.

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN: Shoots of hope in Limavady

The town is showing some signs of recovery from Covid's assault on businesses.

