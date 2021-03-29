Work begins on Limavady’s new inclusive play park

Work has begun on a new state-of-the-art accessible park in Limavady that will transform play provision in the area.

The development, located at Roe Mill Playing Fields, officially started this week when the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding joined representatives from JPM Contracts Ltd, to get the project underway.

The new play park will complement the site’s inclusive ‘Changing Places’ facility which will be completed this month, with partnership funding from Department for Communities’ Access and Inclusion Fund.

It is anticipated that the new park will fully open by August 2021, when children of all ages and abilities can benefit from its bespoke design and play equipment along with enhanced seating and picnic tables.

“This is a great day for Limavady and the entire Borough as we prepare to deliver this very special recreation facility," said Alderman Mark Fielding, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

"We’ve worked closely with the local community, Rossmar Special School and the Mae Murray Foundation and I’m delighted to see the project progress to this stage with contractors on the ground.

“We know how important safe and accessible play opportunities are and this project is an exciting example of Council’s commitment to our local communities.

"We’re anticipating that the park will be completed before the end of August and I’m looking forward to seeing it develop over the weeks and months ahead.”

The new play park is set to build on the success of the Diversity Park at Flowerfield in Portstewart. It opened in 2016, bringing fully accessible play to the Borough for the first time with wheelchair friendly equipment and a range of sensory attractions.

Information boards detailing the plans for the site will soon be on display at Roe Mill Recreation Grounds and Roe Valley Leisure Centre.

Anyone wishing to find out more or comment on the project can email limavadyaccessibleplaypark@ causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.