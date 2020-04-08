Contact

WATCH: Dungiven U10 player with an amazing show of skill

The video says it all

Michael McMullan

With schools closed and all forms of coaching suspended, the youth across the world have been leading the way with various improvised methods of perfecting their skills.

Goalposts are a thing of the past. The wheelie bin is the new target of choice.  Bouncing on a trampoline, should make it impossible. Not for Dungiven U10 player Ryan Moore. The video says it all.

Like many other clubs, Dungiven have been encouraging their underage players to showcase their skills and hard-working secretary Sean Owens was sent this latest clip for the club's social media.

Their campaign began with a ball wall challenge that saw Ryan McElhinney get the better of senior manager and Tyrone legend Stevie O'Neill.

